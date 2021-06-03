Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 53.87 points or 1.99% at 2760.32 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.03%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.55%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.89%),DLF Ltd (up 1.84%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.23%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.85%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.54%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.36%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 316.67 or 0.61% at 52166.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.85 points or 0.56% at 15663.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.7 points or 0.94% at 24050.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.12 points or 0.75% at 7626.47.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)