Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 25.8 points or 0.64% at 4004.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.47%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.21%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.17%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.66%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.64%), DLF Ltd (down 0.33%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.57%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.3%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.73 or 0.17% at 58186.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.2 points or 0.15% at 17343.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.41 points or 0.19% at 29387.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.38% at 8932.92.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

