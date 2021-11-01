Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 114.85 points or 2.88% at 4100.13 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 5.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 4.79%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.62%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.26%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.42%), DLF Ltd (up 2.22%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.04%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.64%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.82%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 429.8 or 0.72% at 59736.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.75 points or 0.69% at 17794.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 241.72 points or 0.86% at 28224.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.95 points or 0.58% at 8802.73.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 790 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

