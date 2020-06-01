JUST IN
REC announces change in directorate

With effect from 31 May 2020

REC announced that Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, Director (Finance) who was also holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, REC has superannuated from the services of the Company on 31 May 2020 and has ceased to be a Director on the Board and Key Managerial Personnel, of REC (Formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) with effect from 01 June 2020.

Ajoy Choudhury (DIN: 06629871), presently Executive Director (Finance), REC has been appointed as Director (Finance) onthe Board of REC with effect from 01 June 2020.

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 19:55 IST

