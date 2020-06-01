REC announces change in directorate

With effect from 31 May 2020

REC announced that Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, Director (Finance) who was also holding additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, REC has superannuated from the services of the Company on 31 May 2020 and has ceased to be a Director on the Board and Key Managerial Personnel, of REC (Formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) with effect from 01 June 2020.

Ajoy Choudhury (DIN: 06629871), presently Executive Director (Finance), REC has been appointed as Director (Finance) onthe Board of REC with effect from 01 June 2020.

