APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.63%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1762.05, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.92% in last one year as compared to a 6.69% drop in NIFTY and a 25.3% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1762.05, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 10812.85. The Sensex is at 36643.03, up 0.13%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 10.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2078.2, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12359 shares today, compared to the daily average of 86354 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

