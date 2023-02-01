Redington consolidated net profit declines 2.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 21674.31 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 2.16% to Rs 379.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 21674.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16600.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21674.3116600.742.683.16533.30520.47494.25486.73379.70388.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)