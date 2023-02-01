JUST IN
Redington consolidated net profit declines 2.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 21674.31 crore

Net profit of Redington declined 2.16% to Rs 379.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 21674.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16600.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21674.3116600.74 31 OPM %2.683.16 -PBDT533.30520.47 2 PBT494.25486.73 2 NP379.70388.07 -2

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:19 IST

