JSW Steel Oct. steel production rises 6% YoY

JSW Steel recorded 6% rise in crude steel production to 14.25 lakh tonnes in October 2021 from 13.38 lakh tonnes in October 2020.
The company's crude steel production has risen by 6% from 13.43 lakh tonnes produced in September 2021.
While the production of flat rolled products increased by 7% to 10.45 lakh tonnes, production of long rolled products jumped 11% to 3.34 lakh tonnes in October 2021 over October 2020. Sequentially, production of flat rolled products and that of long rolled products rose by 10% and 6%, respectively.
The average capacity utilisation for the month was 95%, the steel maker said.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
The company's net profit surged 350.09% to Rs 7,179 crore on 68.72% increase in net sales to Rs 32,503 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip fell 1.13% to currently trade at Rs 677.65 on the BSE.
