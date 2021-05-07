Reliance Communications Ltd Falls 2.31%

Reliance Communications Ltd has lost 2.87% over last one month compared to 1.98% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.56% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Communications Ltd lost 2.31% today to trade at Rs 1.69. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.16% to quote at 1384.42. The index is up 1.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 1.22% and Tata Communications Ltd lost 0.19% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 19.79 % over last one year compared to the 57.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 8.49 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 76.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.33 on 29 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.76 on 01 Jun 2020.

