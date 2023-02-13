JUST IN
Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 564.91 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 93.93% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 564.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 518.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales564.91518.52 9 OPM %6.0013.68 -PBDT19.0148.49 -61 PBT1.9330.85 -94 NP1.4123.22 -94

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:45 IST

