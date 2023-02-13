Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 93.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.95% to Rs 564.91 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 93.93% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 564.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 518.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.564.91518.526.0013.6819.0148.491.9330.851.4123.22

