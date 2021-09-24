Reliance Industries Ltd extends winning spree

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2494.5, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.84% gain in NIFTY and a 47.03% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2494.5, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17883.6. The Sensex is at 60163.3, up 0.46%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 13.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21893.25, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2491.05, up 0.03% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 13.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.84% gain in NIFTY and a 47.03% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 50.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

