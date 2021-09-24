K P R Mill Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2021.

K P R Mill Ltd soared 13.03% to Rs 474 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8810 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.19% to Rs 602.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46807 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd surged 9.02% to Rs 922.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd spurt 8.28% to Rs 281.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53428 shares in the past one month.

Indus Towers Ltd exploded 7.81% to Rs 300.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

