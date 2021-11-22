Reliance Industries Ltd Slips 3.53%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 2.98%

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 9.2% over last one month compared to 7.67% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.57% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd fell 3.53% today to trade at Rs 2385.45. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 2.98% to quote at 7601.76. The index is down 7.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd decreased 3.03% and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd lost 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 33.09 % over last one year compared to the 35.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 9.2% over last one month compared to 7.67% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 85358 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2750 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1830 on 29 Jan 2021.

