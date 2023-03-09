Reliance Jio arm Radisys to acquire Mimosa Networks for $60 million

Radisys Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance's Jio Platforms has signed definitive aggreements to acquire Mimosa Networks from Airspan Networks Holdings for $60 million on a debt free, cash free basis.

In an exchange filing the company said, Mimosa's product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue with Mimosa following the acquisition by Radisys.

Mimosa has a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point products based on WiFi 5 and the newer WiFi 6E technologies as well as related accessories, such as twist on antennas, PoE Injectors, etc. These solutions have use cases in the backhaul requirements for 5G and FTTX/ FWA rollouts. Jio has been a major customer of Mimosa.

Mathew Oommen, president of Jio said, Acquisition of Mimosa will further accelerate Jio's innovation and leadership in the production of telecom network products that deliver value to consumers and enterprises across the globe with cost-effective, rapidly deployable fixed and mobile broadband.

Eric Stonestrom, chairman and CEO of Airspan said, It not only puts a very capable product team with one of the world's most innovative and transformative technology and telecommunications companies, but it also strengthens Airspan's balance sheet enabling the company to pursue 4G and 5G private and MNO networks which have been our main focus.

Reliance Jio Infocomm USA Inc, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Jio is a shareholder of Airspan and maintains a seat on its board of directors.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions, including the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review and approval by Airspan's senior lender and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Jio Platforms (Jio), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm).

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of RIL declined 2.8% to Rs 15,792 crore on 17.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,17,164 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

The scrip fell 1.39% to currently trade at Rs 2,384 on the BSE.

