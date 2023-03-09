Jio subsidiary Radisys acquires Mimosa Networks for USD 60 million

-
Airspan acquired Mimosa in 2018 to target cost effective fixed wireless access network connections. Mimosa has a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point products based on WiFi 5 and the newer WiFi 6E technologies as well as related accessories, such as twist on antennas, PoE Injectors, etc.
These solutions have use cases in the backhaul requirements for 5G and FTTX/ FWA rollouts. Jio has been a major customer of Mimosa.
Mimosa's product development, manufacturing, and sales teams of 56 employees will continue with Mimosa following the acquisition by Radisys. Airspan maintains a reseller channel for specific joint 4G/5G and FWA projects and will continue marketing Mimosa products to some of its customers following the acquisition.
Reliance Jio Infocomm USA Inc, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Jio is a shareholder of Airspan and maintains a seat on its Board of Directors.
