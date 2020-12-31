Reliance Jio to make all domestic voice calls free from 1st Jan

All calls from Jio, to any network, anywhere in india will be free from 1st January 2021.

As per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) will make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.

In September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill & Keep regime beyond 1 January 2020, Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for off-net voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges.

