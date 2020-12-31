FMCG shares dip

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 35.39 points or 0.28% at 12641.11 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, G M Breweries Ltd (down 2.69%), KRBL Ltd (down 2.45%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.07%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.06%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.62%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.19%), Cupid Ltd (down 1.1%), VST Industries Ltd (down 0.93%), and Tata Coffee Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 8.48%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 4.3%), and Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2.64%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.32 or 0.17% at 47826.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.13% at 14000.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.95 points or 0.5% at 18124.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.01 points or 0.47% at 5969.51.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

