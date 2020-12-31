Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 7.27 points or 0.57% at 1270.63 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.5%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.08%), ITI Ltd (down 0.86%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.49%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 6.84%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.96%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.93%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.32 or 0.17% at 47826.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.13% at 14000.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.95 points or 0.5% at 18124.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.01 points or 0.47% at 5969.51.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

