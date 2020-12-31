Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 116.89 points or 0.48% at 24151.01 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 4.99%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.99%),Mphasis Ltd (down 1.61%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.58%),Mastek Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.2%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.15%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.14%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.09%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (up 5%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.75%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.32 or 0.17% at 47826.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.15 points or 0.13% at 14000.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.95 points or 0.5% at 18124.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.01 points or 0.47% at 5969.51.

On BSE,1770 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

