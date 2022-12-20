Reliance Retail Ventures to undertake sale of 2% stake in Just Dial

For compliance with requirements of minimum public sharholding

Just Dial announced that it has received a letter dated 19 December 2022 from Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the promoter of the Company containing the following information:

a) RRVL, the promoter of the Company, intends to sell equity shares of the Company for the purpose of complying with the requirements of minimum public shareholding;

b) RRVL shall be undertaking a sale of 16,86,119 equity shares (Sale Shares) constituting 2.00% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company; and

c) RRVL intends to complete the sale of the Sale Shares within a period of 8 (Eight) trading days beginning 21 December 2022.

