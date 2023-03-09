Religare Enterprises completes one-time settlement with its lenders

-
Since January 2018, when the new management took over, RFL has repaid over Rs 9,000 crore to its lenders from its collections and through the support of REL.
This settlement paves the way for restarting of business of RFL and focusing on building a niche in the MSME lending space.
RFL will have a healthy balance sheet to sustain business growth in the next few quarters.
In continuation of its objective of focussing on the rapid growth of its affordable housing finance business, RFL's subsidiary RHDFCL will be made a direct subsidiary of REL in due course.
