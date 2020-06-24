Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 50.98% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 169.74% in the December 2019 quarter
NESCO standalone net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2020 quarter
Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 229.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Airan standalone net profit rises 452.50% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 35.52 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 50.98% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.23% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 159.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.5236.99 -4 159.18149.38 7 OPM %4.984.73 -7.185.91 - PBDT1.931.50 29 10.617.40 43 PBT1.110.76 46 7.424.91 51 NP0.770.51 51 5.343.44 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU