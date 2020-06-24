JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Tourism Development Corporation announces cessation of director
Business Standard

Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 50.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 35.52 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 50.98% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.23% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 159.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.5236.99 -4 159.18149.38 7 OPM %4.984.73 -7.185.91 - PBDT1.931.50 29 10.617.40 43 PBT1.110.76 46 7.424.91 51 NP0.770.51 51 5.343.44 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU