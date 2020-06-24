Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 50.98% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 35.52 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 50.98% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.23% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 159.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

35.5236.99159.18149.384.984.737.185.911.931.5010.617.401.110.767.424.910.770.515.343.44

