Tips Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd lost 7.81% to Rs 146.35 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3009 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 6.25% to Rs 64.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1975 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd crashed 5.42% to Rs 14.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44788 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd corrected 5.41% to Rs 109.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19804 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd slipped 5.37% to Rs 122.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2710 shares in the past one month.

