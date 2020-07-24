Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.31% to Rs 345.60 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 2.68% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 345.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 307.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.71% to Rs 298.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 1345.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1189.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales345.60307.71 12 1345.461189.25 13 OPM %80.4092.22 -88.6390.72 - PBDT72.2092.76 -22 373.12364.85 2 PBT68.9591.45 -25 360.19359.82 0 NP55.9054.44 3 298.14249.06 20
