Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 2.68% to Rs 55.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.31% to Rs 345.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 307.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.71% to Rs 298.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 249.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 1345.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1189.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

