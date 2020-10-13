Volumes jump at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd saw volume of 84109 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10068 shares

L&T Technology Services Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 October 2020.

CRISIL Ltd saw volume of 84109 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10068 shares. The stock dropped 1.92% to Rs.1,710.75. Volumes stood at 2807 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 14.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.48% to Rs.1,853.60. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18244 shares. The stock rose 0.56% to Rs.1,285.65. Volumes stood at 17787 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd saw volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28451 shares. The stock increased 0.34% to Rs.2,406.90. Volumes stood at 55773 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 21.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.71% to Rs.4,379.80. Volumes stood at 4.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)