Repco Home Finance spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 93% YoY

Repco Home Finance surged 14.62% to Rs 181.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 93.2% to Rs 62.07 crore on 4.8% decline in total income to Rs 307 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

On a standalone basis, profit before tax (PBT) jumped 92.4% year-on-year to Rs 84.10 crore in Q1 June 2022. Net interest income stood at Rs 137 crore and margin at 4.6%.

Loans sanctions stood at Rs. 690.9 crore, registering a strong growth of 236%. Loan disbursements stood at Rs. 642.2 crore, registering a growth of 168%. Interest spread stood at 3.3%.

The overall loan book stood at Rs 11,861.9 crore at the end of June 2022. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.2% of the outstanding loan book, and loans against property product accounted for 19.4% of the same.

The gross NPA stood at Rs 763.2 crore as on 30 June 2022. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at about 6.4% of the loan assets as on 30 June 2022. The net NPA ratio stood at about 4.2%.

As required under IND AS, the company has carried provisions for expected credit losses to the tune of Rs 475 crore or 4.0% of total loan assets. In addition, the company has created a contingency provision of Rs 20 crore. This is over and above the total ECL provisions mentioned above.

The total capital adequacy ratio stood provisionally at 34.2%, comprising of Tier-1 capital of 33.2% and Tier-2 capital of 1.0%. The minimum capital adequacy ratio prescribed by the National Housing Bank is 15.0%.

As at 30 June 2022, Repco Home Finance had a total network of 158 branches and 22 satellite centers spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)