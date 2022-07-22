Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 56.9 points or 0.74% at 7777.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 7.45%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (up 6.53%),Angel One Ltd (up 4.1%),Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 3.85%),LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Yes Bank Ltd (up 3.01%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 2.18%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 2.13%), Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (up 2.1%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 1.78%).

On the other hand, RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.74%), CRISIL Ltd (down 1.93%), and ICICI Securities Ltd (down 1.43%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.69 or 0.26% at 55827.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 52.65 points or 0.32% at 16657.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.96 points or 0.07% at 26736.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.11 points or 0.12% at 8355.57.

On BSE,1818 shares were trading in green, 836 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

