UTI Asset Management Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Repco Home Finance Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2022.

Repco Home Finance Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2022.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd soared 15.65% to Rs 866.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7064 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd surged 13.45% to Rs 179.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51922 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd spiked 10.47% to Rs 44124.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 175 shares in the past one month.

Forbes & Company Ltd gained 10.30% to Rs 570. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5354 shares in the past one month.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd exploded 10.18% to Rs 2155.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 121.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15355 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)