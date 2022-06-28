Financials shares edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 52.18 points or 0.72% at 7207.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 4.72%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 3.37%),Bank of Maharashtra (down 3.05%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 3.03%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RBL Bank Ltd (down 2.47%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 2.4%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 2.38%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 2.24%), and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.2%).

On the other hand, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 19.09%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 3.85%), and Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 2.8%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 178.09 or 0.33% at 52983.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.5 points or 0.21% at 15799.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.5 points or 0.14% at 24871.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.55 points or 0.21% at 7718.25.

On BSE,1555 shares were trading in green, 1614 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

