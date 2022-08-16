NTPC declares commercial operation of 3rd part of Kawas Solar PV project

The state-run power major on Tuesday declared commercial operation of third part capacity of 21 megawatt (MW) out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV project in Gujrat.

As per the regulatory filing, the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 15 August 2022. Now, full capacity of 56 MW has been commissioned, the company said.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 55089 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69454 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

NTPC's consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 3,977.77 crore on a 44.5% rise in net sales to Rs 43,177.14 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of NTPC were down 0.41% to Rs 157.90 on the BSE.

