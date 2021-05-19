India's Daily Covid-19 Recoveries Outnumber New Cases For Sixth Consecutive Day

-
India's Daily Recoveries outnumber Daily New Cases for the sixth consecutive day. 3,89,851 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,19,86,363 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 86.23%. Ten states account for 74.94% of the new recoveries.
Continuing the positive trend, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days. A total of 2,67,334 New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 74.46% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337new cases.
