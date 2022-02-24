Reserve Money Gains 1.6% On Weekly Basis

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up by 0.10% on the week to stand at Rs 30.77 lakh crore as on February 18, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also rose by 1.6% on the week to Rs 38.83 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8.5% on a year ago basis compared to 20.30% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 7.8% so far while the reserve money has gained by 7.9%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)