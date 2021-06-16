Reserve Money Gains 4.1% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 29.90 lakh crore as on June 11, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 0.9% on the week to Rs 37.04 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 12.5% on a year ago basis compared to 19.8% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has increased by 4.8% so far while the reserve money has increased by 4.1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)