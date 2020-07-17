Hathway Cable & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 419.56 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom reported to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 419.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 449.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.419.56449.7828.1720.71173.9479.4980.36-1.6965.92-9.72

