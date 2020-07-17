Hathway Cable & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 65.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 419.56 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom reported to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 419.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 449.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales419.56449.78 -7 OPM %28.1720.71 -PBDT173.9479.49 119 PBT80.36-1.69 LP NP65.92-9.72 LP
