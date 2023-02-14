M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 247.06% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Assam Entrade consolidated net profit rises 136.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 25.09 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 247.06% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.0923.55 7 OPM %0.760.76 -PBDT0.750.21 257 PBT0.750.17 341 NP0.590.17 247

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:37 IST

