M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit rises 247.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 25.09 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 247.06% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.0923.550.760.760.750.210.750.170.590.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)