Andrew Yule & Company consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Andrew Yule & Company rose 13.67% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 116.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.116.23124.0118.889.6430.1030.1528.3328.5420.9518.43

