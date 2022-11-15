Andrew Yule & Company consolidated net profit rises 13.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 116.23 croreNet profit of Andrew Yule & Company rose 13.67% to Rs 20.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 116.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 124.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales116.23124.01 -6 OPM %18.889.64 -PBDT30.1030.15 0 PBT28.3328.54 -1 NP20.9518.43 14
