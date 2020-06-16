Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shoppers Stop reports standalone net loss of Rs 132.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 127.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jost's Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jost's Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.47% to Rs 46.29 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment declined 15.07% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.47% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.18% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 158.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.2981.88 -43 158.91210.70 -25 OPM %19.4013.28 -11.686.92 - PBDT10.7213.04 -18 23.8716.84 42 PBT9.9212.50 -21 21.4615.23 41 NP7.388.69 -15 15.0111.53 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU