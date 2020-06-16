Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.47% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment declined 15.07% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.47% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.18% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 158.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

46.2981.88158.91210.7019.4013.2811.686.9210.7213.0423.8716.849.9212.5021.4615.237.388.6915.0111.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)