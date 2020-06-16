JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Government Of India Announces Sale Of Four Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 Crore
Business Standard

Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit declines 15.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.47% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment declined 15.07% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.47% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.18% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 158.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.2981.88 -43 158.91210.70 -25 OPM %19.4013.28 -11.686.92 - PBDT10.7213.04 -18 23.8716.84 42 PBT9.9212.50 -21 21.4615.23 41 NP7.388.69 -15 15.0111.53 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 09:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU