RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.53% to Rs 611.96 croreNet Loss of RSWM reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 34.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.53% to Rs 611.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 821.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 2771.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2962.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales611.96821.71 -26 2771.032962.02 -6 OPM %7.472.59 -6.655.55 - PBDT26.18-0.30 LP 104.8076.79 36 PBT-6.28-32.81 81 -26.87-46.85 43 NP-5.15-34.29 85 -13.41-38.29 65
