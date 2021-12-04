Grindwell Norton announces cessation of directors

Grindwell Norton announced that Isabelle Hoepfner (DIN No. 08598846) stepped down as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 01 January 2022, owing to her professional commitment.

Consequent to her resignation Krishna Prasad (DIN 00130438), Alternate Director to Isabelle Hoepfner will also cease to hold the office of the Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)