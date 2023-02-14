Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.0563.6420.000.070.010.070.010.070.01

