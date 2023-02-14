A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 68.75 crore

Net profit of A Infrastructure declined 38.05% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 68.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.68.7560.8312.845.466.771.835.921.044.256.86

