Business Standard

A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 68.75 crore

Net profit of A Infrastructure declined 38.05% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 68.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales68.7560.83 13 OPM %12.845.46 -PBDT6.771.83 270 PBT5.921.04 469 NP4.256.86 -38

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

