Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 296.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 959.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials shares edge higher
Financials stocks rise
Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Maruti Suzuki India, CPCL in focus
Share India Securities concludes sale of entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers
-
Sales decline 50.95% to Rs 2.57 croreNet profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 296.62% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.95% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.575.24 -51 OPM %268.4830.73 -PBDT6.851.56 339 PBT6.771.48 357 NP5.871.48 297
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU