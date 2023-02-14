Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 296.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.95% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 296.62% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.95% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.575.24268.4830.736.851.566.771.485.871.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)