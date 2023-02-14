JUST IN
Wallfort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 296.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.95% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net profit of Wallfort Financial Services rose 296.62% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.95% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.575.24 -51 OPM %268.4830.73 -PBDT6.851.56 339 PBT6.771.48 357 NP5.871.48 297

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

