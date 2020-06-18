Hikal consolidated net profit declines 26.60% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 374.10 croreNet profit of Hikal declined 26.60% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 374.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 84.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 1462.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1567.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales374.10451.58 -17 1462.121567.74 -7 OPM %18.8818.60 -18.6819.02 - PBDT58.6671.39 -18 224.43241.95 -7 PBT37.7248.16 -22 141.97149.07 -5 NP24.4733.34 -27 84.43103.06 -18
