Hikal consolidated net profit declines 26.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 374.10 crore

Net profit of Hikal declined 26.60% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 374.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 451.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.08% to Rs 84.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 103.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 1462.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1567.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

374.10451.581462.121567.7418.8818.6018.6819.0258.6671.39224.43241.9537.7248.16141.97149.0724.4733.3484.43103.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)