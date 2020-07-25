SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 364.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 364.29% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.422.6523.9811.700.800.280.660.210.650.14

