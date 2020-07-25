JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Union Bank of India to consider capital plan and opening balance sheet post amalgamation
Business Standard

SKP Securities standalone net profit rises 364.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 29.06% to Rs 3.42 crore

Net profit of SKP Securities rose 364.29% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.06% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.422.65 29 OPM %23.9811.70 -PBDT0.800.28 186 PBT0.660.21 214 NP0.650.14 364

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU