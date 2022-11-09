FGP standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of FGP declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-733.33-375.00 -PBDT0.020.11 -82 PBT0.020.11 -82 NP0.020.11 -82
