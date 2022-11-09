FGP standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of FGP declined 81.82% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.04-733.33-375.000.020.110.020.110.020.11

