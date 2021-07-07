Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 111.63 points or 0.69% at 16036.37 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.97%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.89%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.74%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.62%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.3%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.28%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.07%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.23%), turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 70.72 or 0.13% at 52931.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.4 points or 0.1% at 15834.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.38 points or 0.08% at 25719.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.43 points or 0.18% at 7962.76.

On BSE,1642 shares were trading in green, 1473 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

