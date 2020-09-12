Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 625.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 6.87 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 625.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.875.19 32 OPM %-4.80-6.74 -PBDT0.590.32 84 PBT0.390.05 680 NP0.290.04 625
