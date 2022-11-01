Swan Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Timken India Ltd and L T Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2022.

Swan Energy Ltd crashed 5.90% to Rs 213.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23299 shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd lost 5.65% to Rs 343.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65978 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd tumbled 5.60% to Rs 1420. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8872 shares in the past one month.

Timken India Ltd shed 5.04% to Rs 2847. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9584 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd fell 4.78% to Rs 120.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

