Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd and Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 November 2022.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 8.07% to Rs 86.55 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50504 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd lost 8.07% to Rs 34.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1746 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd tumbled 7.36% to Rs 14.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6254 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd corrected 5.69% to Rs 9.11. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21335 shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd slipped 5.48% to Rs 82.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)