Rohingya refugees to be shifted to EWS flats in Delhi's Bakkarwala area: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (17 August 2022) said that Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi.

According to the media reports, over 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will be soon shifted into flats equipped with basic amenities and police protection.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near the Tikri border.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi.

They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri tweeted on Wednesday.

The decision was reportedly taken in a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and several senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs also attended the meeting.

"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Puri said in another tweet.

