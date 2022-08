Vice President polls to be held on 6 Aug

The polling to elect the new Vice President will be held on Saturday (6 August). The polling will take place at the Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the candidate from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Margaret Alva was named as the candidate for the position by opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC).

The term of office of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ending on 10th of this month.

